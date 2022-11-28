Best Cyber Monday SSD deals: Big discounts on SATA and NVMe drives

After weeks of generous discounts, Cyber Monday’s sales have arrived to cap off the month. If you’ve been waiting to buy, this is your last chance to grab SSDs at truly stellar prices.

That said, the pool have deals have shrunk a bit. Spotting the excellent SSD deals amid the merely so-so has gotten a bit trickier. But that’s where we come in: Below is a list of the best SSD deals you can still pick up. These drives are not only well-rated and popular, but they’re at or very near all-time low prices, too.

Best Cyber Monday 2.5-inch SATA SSD deals

4TB SATA SSDs

Samsung 870 Evo, 4TB 2.5″ SATA SSD – $300 (40% off on Amazon)

2TB SATA SSDs

Samsung 870 Evo, 2TB 2.5″ SATA SSD – $160 (38% off on Amazon)

Crucial MX500, 2TB 2.5″ SATA SSD – $132 (34% off on Amazon)

Teamgroup CX2, 2TB 2.5″ SATA SSD – $94 (40% off on Newegg)

1TB SATA SSDs

500GB SATA SSDs and under

No matter what time of year you buy a SATA SSD, it’s a great upgrade—particularly when moving up from from a hard drive, but also when expanding your PC’s storage. But Cyber Monday presents one last opportunity to do so for lower prices than usual. The standout among these deals is the Samsung 870 Evo: Popular for its rock-solid reliability, it’s hit an all-time low price across several capacities. But don’t count out other brands. Crucial has finally dropped the price of its 2TB MX500, which offers almost the same performance as the 870 Evo but for roughly $30 less.

Best Cyber Monday M.2 NVMe SSD deals

4TB NVMe M.2 SSDs

WD Black SN850x, 4TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD – $375 (46% off on Amazon)

2TB NVMe M.2 SSDs

1TB NVMe M.2 SSDs

500GB NVMe M.2 SSDs

Sabrent Rocket, 500GB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD – $50 (70% off on Amazon after coupon)

Crucial P3, 500GB NVMe Gen 3 M.2 SSD – $33 (34% off on Amazon)

Deals on faster NVMe SSDs have cooled a bit, in contrast to 2.5″ SATA SSDs—the SK Hynix deals aren’t as good as during the weekend, but still sitting at one of the historical lowest prices, for example. But other fantastic deals are still available, like those on the Samsung 980 Pro, the Samsung 970 Evo Plus, and Crucial P3. (The latter two are among our top SSD recommendations.) Crucial has also dropped the price on its Crucial P5 Plus, a Samsung 980 Pro competitor that beats it in gaming applications. But whether you seek a budget-friendly option or a drive with blistering speed, there are plenty of choices.

PlayStation 5 console owners can still get in on the good times, too. The WD Black SN850X, Samsung 980 Pro, and Crucial P5 Plus are available in different capacities with compatible heatsinks. The very respectible 1TB Crucial P5 Plus is your cheapest option, thanks to a superb Best Buy deal.