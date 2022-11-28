Best Cyber Monday SSD deals: Big discounts on SATA and NVMe drives

After weeks of generous discounts, Cyber Monday’s sales have arrived to cap off the month. If you’ve been waiting to buy, this is your last chance to grab SSDs at truly stellar prices.
That said, the pool have deals have shrunk a bit. Spotting the excellent SSD deals amid the merely so-so has gotten a bit trickier. But that’s where we come in: Below is a list of the best SSD deals you can still pick up. These drives are not only well-rated and popular, but they’re at or very near all-time low prices, too.
Best Cyber Monday 2.5-inch SATA SSD deals
4TB SATA SSDs
- Samsung 870 Evo, 4TB 2.5″ SATA SSD – $300 (40% off on Amazon)
2TB SATA SSDs
- Samsung 870 Evo, 2TB 2.5″ SATA SSD – $160 (38% off on Amazon)
- Crucial MX500, 2TB 2.5″ SATA SSD – $132 (34% off on Amazon)
- Teamgroup CX2, 2TB 2.5″ SATA SSD – $94 (40% off on Newegg)
1TB SATA SSDs
- Samsung 870 Evo, 1TB 2.5″ SATA SSD – $85 (44% off on Amazon)
- Crucial MX500, 1TB 2.5″ SATA SSD – $68 (32% off on Amazon)
- Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan Z, 1TB 2.5″ SATA SSD – $51 (25% off on Amazon)
- Teamgroup CX2, 1TB 2.5″ SATA SSD – $48 (40% off on Newegg)
500GB SATA SSDs and under
- Crucial MX500, 500GB 2.5″ SATA SSD – $48 (20% off on Amazon)
- Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan Z, 500GB 2.5″ SATA SSD – $27 (31% off on Amazon)
- Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan Z, 256GB 2.5″ SATA SSD – $17 (15% off on Amazon)
No matter what time of year you buy a SATA SSD, it’s a great upgrade—particularly when moving up from from a hard drive, but also when expanding your PC’s storage. But Cyber Monday presents one last opportunity to do so for lower prices than usual. The standout among these deals is the Samsung 870 Evo: Popular for its rock-solid reliability, it’s hit an all-time low price across several capacities. But don’t count out other brands. Crucial has finally dropped the price of its 2TB MX500, which offers almost the same performance as the 870 Evo but for roughly $30 less.
Best Cyber Monday M.2 NVMe SSD deals
4TB NVMe M.2 SSDs
- WD Black SN850x, 4TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD – $375 (46% off on Amazon)
2TB NVMe M.2 SSDs
- SK Hynix P41, 2TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD – $182 (30% off on Amazon)
- WD Black SN850X (w/heatsink), 2TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD – $180 (42% off on Amazon)
- Samsung 980 Pro, 2TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD – $180 (40% off on Amazon)
- Crucial P5 Plus (w/heatsink) , 2TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD – $160 (36% off on Amazon)
- Crucial P5 Plus, 2TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD – $160 (36% off on Amazon)
- Samsung 970 Evo Plus, 2TB NVMe Gen 3 M.2 SSD – $160 (33% off on B&H)
- Crucial P3, 2TB NVMe Gen 3 M.2 SSD – $140 (20% off on Amazon)
1TB NVMe M.2 SSDs
- SK Hynix Platinum P41, 1TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD – $119 (20% off on Amazon)
- Crucial P5 Plus, 1TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD + be Quiet! heatsink – $94 (28% off on Best Buy)
[Click on “Hot offer: Free SSD Cooler with Crucial P5 Plus” to add bundle to cart]
- Crucial P5 Plus, 1TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD – $94 (42% off on Amazon)
- Sabrent Rocket Q4, 1TB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD – $90 (55% off on Amazon)
- Samsung 980, 1TB NVMe Gen 3 M.2 SSD – $75 after promo code (25% off on Newegg)
- Crucial P3, 1TB NVMe Gen 3 M.2 SSD – $63 (30% off on Amazon)
500GB NVMe M.2 SSDs
- Sabrent Rocket, 500GB NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD – $50 (70% off on Amazon after coupon)
- Crucial P3, 500GB NVMe Gen 3 M.2 SSD – $33 (34% off on Amazon)
Deals on faster NVMe SSDs have cooled a bit, in contrast to 2.5″ SATA SSDs—the SK Hynix deals aren’t as good as during the weekend, but still sitting at one of the historical lowest prices, for example. But other fantastic deals are still available, like those on the Samsung 980 Pro, the Samsung 970 Evo Plus, and Crucial P3. (The latter two are among our top SSD recommendations.) Crucial has also dropped the price on its Crucial P5 Plus, a Samsung 980 Pro competitor that beats it in gaming applications. But whether you seek a budget-friendly option or a drive with blistering speed, there are plenty of choices.
PlayStation 5 console owners can still get in on the good times, too. The WD Black SN850X, Samsung 980 Pro, and Crucial P5 Plus are available in different capacities with compatible heatsinks. The very respectible 1TB Crucial P5 Plus is your cheapest option, thanks to a superb Best Buy deal.
FAQ
Are Cyber Monday SSD deals worth it?
Absolutely yes. You can save a significant amount of money (sometimes hundreds of dollars on a high capacity drive) during the big Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale period. The trick is to know what’s a good deal, and what’s not. That’s where we come in: We’ve scoured reputable online retailers, looking for demonstrably good hardware at legitimately good discounts.
How much are SSDs on Cyber Monday?
Prices depend on the usual street or retail price of the SSD model—so type of drive, its capacity, and its speed are all factors. Generally, expect to pay about $70 for a good 1TB SATA or NVMe Gen 3 drive, and $100 for a 1TB NVMe Gen 4 drive. But the easier guideline to just look for discounts of at least 20 percent or more.
Are Black Friday and Cyber Monday SSDs lower quality?
Nope! Unlike other products, SSD vendors don’t produce special models for sale periods like Black Friday/Cyber Monday. These are the same models you’d find on a retail shelf or available on a website throughout the rest of the year.
What should I look for in a Cyber Monday SSD deal?
The best Cyber Monday deals drop prices on SSDs from reliable brands. A good discount starts around 15 to 20 percent—and a great deal will be 30 percent or more. Typically, the bigger bargains are higher-capacity SSDs (2TB or higher).
For the specific brands to watch, stick with known names like Samsung, Crucial, SK Hynix, Western Digital, Kingston, and Sabrent. TeamGroup and PNY are also options. The further afield you go, the more likely you’ll end up with underperforming (aka slow) drives.
Pay attention to the model, as well. You can often find multiple drives from a single vendor on sale. The usual sweet spots are discounts on high-performing drives rarely on sale and steep price cuts on budget models. This year we’re finally seeing sizable reductions on high-capacity drives (2TB and up), too.
What kind of SSD should I buy?
This is the big question. If you’re on a budget, and have a laptop or a PC that has space for a 2.5-inch drive, a humble SATA SSD will already feel like a lightning-fast upgrade from a spinning-platter (HDD) boot drive. (SATA SSDs also exist in the gumstick M.2 size, but this year’s best sales for that form factor are the faster NVMe SSDs.)
For those trying to decide between NVMe Gen 3 and NVMe Gen 4 drives, most people can buy a Gen 3 drive with a light heart. Unless you’re doing frequent large file transfers (think many GB at a time), you’ll get a notable boost in performance over a SATA drive without spending a ton of extra cash. If you’re building a system or buying for the very long haul, though, a Gen 4 drive is a good investment. File sizes will only climb over time for game installs, videos, and photos.
Still having trouble deciding? You can check out our guide on choosing an SSD for more details about each type of solid-state drive.
Which SSDs does PCWorld rate the highest?
PCWorld tests and reviews new SSDs every month, so if you’re looking to see what we recommend without regard to deal prices, check our rankings of the best SSDs of 2022. But it’s not an either/or situation: Some of our top picks are on sale right now!