Upgrade your setup with this near-silent Razer keyboard for $40

If you’re looking to level up your gaming space, you’re in luck, as we’ve got a great deal for you today. Amazon’s selling the Razer Cynosa Chroma gaming keyboard for $39.99, which is a savings of $20. According to Razer, it has a spill-resistant design and the keys make little to no noise. Let’s get right into the nitty gritty.

This keyboard features individually backlit RGB keys that you can customize. It also works with Razer’s Synapse software. This allows you to rebind buttons, assign macros, and so on. If you’re a PC gamer, you know how important customizing your gear is, as it makes a world of difference.

This is a solid deal. It’s not a mechanical keyboard though, so you won’t be able to swap out the keycaps. If that’s not a deal-breaker to you and you prefer a quieter keyboard anyway, then the Razer Cynosa is well worth considering.

Get the Razer Cynosa Chroma gaming keyboard for $39.99 at Amazon