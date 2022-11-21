Act fast! Dell’s swanky XPS 13 laptop is just $999, but stock’s limited

Black Friday is fast approaching, which is good news if you’re looking to pick up a luxurious laptop for work or personal use. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait until the main event to take advantage of those juicy deals. Dell’s currently selling the spectacular XPS 13 for $999, which is a savings of $350. Not only does this laptop weigh about two and a half pounds, which is perfect for traveling, but it also promises peppy performance. Let’s dive right into the details and take a peek at what’s going on underneath the hood.

The XPS 13 has an Intel Core i7-1250U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of fast PCIe NVMe SSD storage. It’s zippy enough to handle web browsing, spreadsheet work, Word processing, checking e-mail, and so on without breaking a sweat. The 13.4-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1080 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. According to the manufacturer, it has a brightness level of up to 500 eye-searing nits. With those numbers, the display should produce a vibrant picture.

Availability is limited (it’s 63% claimed as of this writing), so we’d recommend jumping on it sooner rather than later.

Get the Dell XPS 13 for $999 at Dell