AMD’s Ryzen 7000 CPUs get massive discounts ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday may be right around the corner, but AMD isn’t waiting to get the discount party started. Prices for its killer new Ryzen 7000 CPUs just got slashed across the board at retailers like Amazon and Newegg, and by substantial margins you’ll be able to feel in your wallet. The flagship Ryzen 9 7950X leads the charge with a whopping $225 discount, bringing its cost down to $574, and if you use the discount code BFFDAY246 at Newegg, you’ll get another $20 off.

If you’ve been waiting for a price drop to hop onboard AMD’s new AM5 platform, now might be the time. Here’s how the Ryzen deals shake out, with links to their Amazon listings:

These Black Friday Ryzen deals could give AMD’s new processors a shot in the arm. The Ryzen 7950X and its ilk are ferociously fast and capable, but they’re locked in a fierce battle with Intel’s 13th-gen Core CPUs for overall CPU supremacy—and based on MSRP prices alone, Intel’s the better value. That goes doubly so when you factor in the wider costs associated with moving to AMD’s new AM5 platform, which requires a pricey new motherboard loaded with the newest tech, such as DDR5 memory. Intel buyers can opt for last-gen motherboards and cheaper DDR4 memory, by contrast.

AMD’s price cuts help make Ryzen 7000 more competitive, but more importantly for you, these are significant discounts for wonderfully fast processors. Don’t miss out!

