LG’s new 240Hz OLED gaming monitor is the cheapest yet

The floodgates seem to be opening for OLED monitors, with Dell, Asus, and of course, LG all releasing multiple models. Unfortunately they’re all rather on the pricey side — LG in particular can chop a grand off its price tags and still be unaffordable for most consumers. The latest LG gaming monitor is a little more attainable: The Ultragear 27GR95QE-B has a retail price of just $999.99.

Granted, that still puts it on the higher end of monitors out there. But this 27-inch gaming display justifies the high price, particularly with a blistering 240Hz refresh rate, something that’s hard to find on other OLED monitors at the moment. It also claims a lightning-fast .03-millisecond response time and 2560×1440 resolution, making it an ideal contender for eSports players who demand speed and frames in equal measure. HDR10 support is a nice bonus.

LG

Other hardware goodies include a pair of HDMI ports, one DisplayPort input, support for G-Sync and FreeSync/ActiveSync, a pair of USB-A 3.0 ports for peripherals, a headphone/microphone port, and a splash of RGB lighting. The display is compatible with a standard 100mm VESA mount, if you’d like to mount it to your own arms or include it in a multi-monitor setup.

While it’s nice to see the price of OLED monitors continually go down, the 27GR95QE-B might not be the best deal in terms of pure hardware. Were I in the market for a new monitor (and inclined to spend a month’s rent on one), I’d add a hundred bucks and go for Dell’s Alienware AW3423DWF. For a little extra dough you get a curved 34-inch ultrawide, with the only real downgrade being a slightly slower 165Hz panel.



The Ultragear 27GR95QE-B doesn’t seem to be in stock at any retailer, and based on the incomplete spec list, it might be a few weeks before it actually becomes available. Sorry if you were looking to stuff an extremely large, rectangular stocking.