Killer Black Friday iPad deals are already here

Apple’s iPads are hot ticket items, and hard to find on sale at any time of the year. And even on Black Friday, you’re more likely to see, say, two hundred bucks off a $1,200 iPad Pro than a discount on the cheapest one available. But that’s just what we have here: the 9th-generation 10-inch iPad (the last one Apple makes with a standard home button) is $60 off, at both Amazon and Best Buy. That brings the price for the base 64GB version down to just $269.99.

Both retailers are also offering the discount on higher-capacity models and those with an LTE cellular radio upgrade. That brings the price of the various models to:

Take note that there’s a newer version of the basic iPad available, the 10th generation, which uses the same home button-free design and USB-C charging port as the rest of the updated lineup. But these older models still work great, and they’re almost certainly the last chance you’ll get to upgrade to a new model if you prefer the physical home button with its integrated fingerprint reader.

This model isn’t as fast or as fancy as newer designs, but there’s a reason the original iPad is such a juggernaut of the tablet market. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it — and if it’s on sale, buy it. Amazon and Best Buy seem to be matching each other on this one, so it’s great if you’re a member of Amazon Prime or Best Buy Totaltech.

