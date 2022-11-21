This $899 HP gaming PC is a can’t-miss early Black Friday deal

Black Friday is almost here, but great discounts can already be found on desktop computers. This killer deal on a budget-friendly option from HP is no exception. The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop is currently on sale for $899 which is an impressive savings of $400. It may have an unassuming exterior, but what it lacks in flair, it more than makes up for in performance.

Under the hood of this HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop you’ll find a Ryzen 7 5700G CPU, GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD, and a 1TB 7200RPM HDD. Even with the recent drop in GPU prices and the announcement of the next-gen graphics cards, it’s hard to find gaming PCs with RTX 3060s going for less than $1,000. Add in the solid Ryzen 7 CPU and a crazy amount of storage and you’re getting an absolute bargain. For gaming, this PC will easily handle modern AAA titles at high settings and decent framerates. The RTX 3060 can even handle ray-traced graphics, meaning you’ll be able to enjoy all of those gorgeous lighting effects in demanding games, bolstered by Nvidia’s DLSS technology.

While this is not a time-limited sale, if you’re considering buying you may want to purchase the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop sooner rather than later, as stock might sell out quickly.

Get the HP Pavilion Gaming desktop for $899 at HP