Home / Laptops
Deal

This $189 Asus Chromebook is the one to buy before Black Friday

This early Black Friday Chromebook deal won't last long.
Mark Hachman
By Mark Hachman
Senior Editor, PCWorld
Asus Black Friday Chromebook deal
Best Buy /Asus

It’s hard to say whether Black Friday will offer a better deal than this one: a $179 14-inch Asus 2-in-1 Chromebook, on sale for 52 percent off at Best Buy.

What makes this a great deal? Discounts aside, this 2022 Asus Chromebook offers what we look for in a quality Chromebook: 8GB of memory; a large, 1080p screen; and a decent processor—in this case, a Core M3 chip. That’s a 2018 chip, but it’s capable of four threads and has better single-threaded performance than the Celeron N4020 that is commonly found in Chromebooks.

This Chromebook is listed at $599, and at press time Amazon is selling it for $249, or $60 more. We don’t expect this deal to last long, so jump on this deal if it’s still available.

See the Asus 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook for $179 at Best Buy

, Senior Editor

As PCWorld's senior editor, Mark focuses on Microsoft news and chip technology, among other beats. He has formerly written for PCMag, BYTE, Slashdot, eWEEK, and ReadWrite.

Recent stories by Mark Hachman:

Coupon Codes