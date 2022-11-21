This $189 Asus Chromebook is the one to buy before Black Friday

It’s hard to say whether Black Friday will offer a better deal than this one: a $179 14-inch Asus 2-in-1 Chromebook, on sale for 52 percent off at Best Buy.

What makes this a great deal? Discounts aside, this 2022 Asus Chromebook offers what we look for in a quality Chromebook: 8GB of memory; a large, 1080p screen; and a decent processor—in this case, a Core M3 chip. That’s a 2018 chip, but it’s capable of four threads and has better single-threaded performance than the Celeron N4020 that is commonly found in Chromebooks.

This Chromebook is listed at $599, and at press time Amazon is selling it for $249, or $60 more. We don’t expect this deal to last long, so jump on this deal if it’s still available.

See the Asus 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook for $179 at Best Buy