Save 25% off our favorite password manager in LastPass’s Black Friday sale

Using random, strong passwords doesn’t have to be a chore. A good password manager can handle all the work, freeing your mind to focus on other important things. Right now making the switch is cheaper than usual—LastPass is 25% off for Black Friday.

At its regular price of $36 for individual plans and $48 for family plans, our favorite password manager is already affordable. With this discount, it’s an easy decision. New subscribers can snag LastPass Premium for the first year at just $27 for individuals, and $36 for families. The Families plan is an especially great deal, since comes with six seats, or $6 per person for the whole year.

No matter which plan you chose, everyone gets Premium’s robust set of features. First and foremost, you can access passwords on multiple devices, with unlimited sync between them. (The free plan limits you to just one type of device, either mobile or desktop.) Password sharing, advanced two-factor authentication methods (like hardware keys), emergency access for trusted contacts, and up to 1GB of file storage is also included. LastPass also monitors data breaches and the dark web for any compromised passwords.

This deal runs through 11:59pm Pacific on November 29, so be sure to squeeze this deal in among your other Black Friday purchases. Solid online security is honestly one of the best gifts you can get yourself, at any time of year.

Get LastPass Premium for 25% off at Lastpass.com