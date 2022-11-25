Join Sam’s Club for $20 with this Black Friday deal

Black Friday is here! We’re dropping prices on some of our bestsellers all weekend long so you can get gifting, gear up, and more. But one deal in the collection will help you keep the savings alive throughout the following year. From now through December 2, you can sign up for Sam’s Club for just $19.99. That’s more than half off the typical $50 annual price.

Sam’s Club is a membership club with over 500 locations throughout the U.S. Your local Sam’s Club warehouse offers extraordinary deals on bulk products ranging from groceries and office supplies to electronics and furniture. It’s an efficient way to save on all the everyday items you plan to purchase anyway.

You could potentially buy everything you need under one roof, and we’re not just talking sundries. Members also get significant discounts on hotels, rental cars, live events, attractions, movies, and more. Certain locations even offer tire rotation services and health screenings!

Black Friday is all about savings, so why not lock in even more throughout the year? New members can sign up for one year of Sam’s Club subscription for just $19.99 until December 2.

Prices subject to change.