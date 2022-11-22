Ludicrous! This RTX 3060 Acer gaming laptop is just $650 for Black Friday

The computer industry’s been hurting bad the last couple of quarters, but the gloomy news has a silver lining: We’re seeing some utterly terrific early Black Friday deals as vendors and retailers alike scramble to sell as much stock as possible. Today’s deal may be the most eye-catching example. Walmart is selling the GeForce RTX 3060-powered Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop for just $649, a ludicrously low price for a notebook with that GPU inside.

We get excited when we see RTX 3060 laptops on sale for $800 or even $900. At $650, this is an insta-buy if you’re looking for a gaming laptop that won’t break the bank. It’s hard enough to find any gaming notebooks going for this cheap and when you do, they virtually always pack a substantially weaker RTX 3050 or 3050 Ti GPU. The GeForce RTX 3060 lets you crank a game’s eye candy to 11 and still hit the hallowed 60 frames-per-second mark (or higher!), especially in titles that support Nvidia’s vaunted DLSS technology.

Acer slapped a blistering 144Hz 1080p display on this puppy, so you’ll enjoy buttery smooth frame rates while you’re working towards prestige in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. An AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 8GB of memory, and a 512GB NVMe SSD round out the package and will deliver plenty of speed to keep pace with the speedy RTX 3060.

Black Friday isn’t even here yet but this could be the best Black Friday gaming laptop deal you’ll see this year. Don’t miss out!

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop for $650 at Walmart