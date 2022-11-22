Early Black Friday stunner: Grab this 32-inch 1440p monitor for just $134

Black Friday is a fantastic time to buy a discounted monitor. However, you don’t need to wait until the main event to take advantage of those deals. The early sales are already here and we’ve got an especially juicy one on tap for you today. eBay’s selling the LG 32QN55T-B gaming monitor for $133.99, which is a savings of $166 and an absolutely stunning price for a big, pixel-packed display like this. Let’s jump right into the specs and features.

The 32-inch LG monitor has a 2560×1440 resolution, a 75Hz refresh rate, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and a 5ms response time. Although we’ve seen gaming monitors with much higher refresh rates, this one should be perfectly fine for most games, especially if you aren’t into twitchy esports titles. This monitor also has AMD FreeSync, which should help reduce any screen tearing issues.

As of this writing, 93 units have sold within the last 24 hours. You better jump on this deal sooner rather than later, as stock is quickly running out.

Get the LG 32QN55T-B gaming monitor for $133.99 at eBay