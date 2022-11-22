Astro’s A10 gaming headset is just $20 with this incredible Black Friday deal

Do you need a multiplayer gaming headset? Do you have a gaming PC, an Xbox, a PlayStation, and a Switch, and somehow only have twenty bucks to spare for audio equipment? Then do I have a deal for you, and very specifically you, incredibly conditional reader! Best Buy is selling the Astro Gaming A10, a wired headset that works with pretty much everything, for $40 off. Since it was already fairly budget-friendly at $60, that makes the final price just $20.

The Astro A10 gets around iffy compatibility issues by using an old-fashioned headphone jack, making it compatible with more or less every platform: PC and Switch users can plug it in directly, while Xbox and PlayStation users can plug headsets into their controllers. You can also use it with most phones, though some newer models will require a USB-C (Android) or Lightning (iPhone) cable adapter.

The Astro A10 isn’t fancy. It uses basic 40mm stereo drivers that are compatible with Dolby Audio and not much else. But the integrated mic boom can be tilted up to automatically mute it. The cable is six feet/two meters, which should be fine for most players. The headset comes in a standard black with red trim color, but you can also get it in Xbox black/green or PlayStation white/blue. They’re all exactly the same — whichever color you choose, it’s still using that standard headphone jack connection.

If you’re looking for other deals this week, be sure to check out all of our Black Friday deal coverage.

Buy Astro A10 headset at Best Buy