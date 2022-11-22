The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for the first time ever this Black Friday

There are only one or two times each year that Apple products go on sale and Black Friday is one of them. But this is the very first time we’ve ever seen a discount on the superb new Apple Watch Ultra. This top of the line smart watch is currently on sale from Amazon for $739, which is a $60 savings. Considering sales on Apple products are rare and sales on their premium line of products are once in a blue moon events, now might be your only chance to save some money on this do-it-all smart watch.

The Apple Watch Ultra comes with all of the fitness and sleep tracking features you could want including Blood Oxygen sensing, ECG, heart rate, and body temperature monitors. It also comes loaded with a ton of specialized exercise programs to help you keep track of your workouts. The watch face is also extremely customizable and has an absolutely stunning always-on retina display. With purchase you’ll also gain access to the richest library of apps for any smart watch around. If you’re an Apple fan than this is the biggest and best smart watch available—just make sure you have an iPhone to sync with the watch.

