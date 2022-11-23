You need Office. Save 44% on Microsoft 365 during Black Friday week

At full price, Microsoft 365 is already a good deal. Not only does the subscription give access to Microsoft Office software, but 1TB of cloud storage per user, too. Moreover, you can add time to your account with deals throughout the year—especially during Black Friday. Right now at Newegg, just $70 lets you start or top-up a Family plan for 15 months. That’s 44% off the normal price, plus the deal includes a bonus subscription to NordVPN, one of our top VPN picks!

For just $4.66 per month, up to six individuals can use Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Outlook, OneNote, Skype, and a host of other services and apps across all devices. You also get 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage per user, which also syncs across all devices and supports automatic photo and video backups on mobile. OneDrive also has Personal Vault, a unique security feature that helps safeguard your sensitive files in the cloud.

If you fill all six seats, your total works out to just $0.77 per user per month. That’s a smoking deal: Competitors charge the same list price (or more) for a shared pool of 2TB data. And you don’t get access to other software apps, either.

Making this deal even sweeter is that bonus software. If a VPN isn’t your thing, you can instead choose a bundle with a 1-year AVG Ultimate subscription (1 PC), 1-year EST NOD32 Antivirus 2023 subscription (1 PC), or 1-year Bitdefender Internet Security 2022 subscription (1 PC). You can also pay $10 more ($80 total) for a combo that instead includes 3 free months of Xbox PC Game Pass. These extras are limited to one account.

If you like this deal, jump on it while you still can—and if you have the cash for it, you can stock up on codes. Microsoft lets you stack subscription codes in your account, up to five years total. To get close to that amount, you can buy one of each combo type (since it’s limit one per customer), or instead opt for this similar Walmart deal (same price, no bonus software).

One last tip: You can often get another extra free month by opting into automatic billing when applying the code. Just turn it off in your settings after, to avoid a surprise renewal at full price. Not that you need to worry about that, because you can keep topping up your account with deals like this later on.

Get 15 months of Microsoft 365 Family & 12 months NordVPN for $70 (Newegg)

-or-

Get 15 months of Microsoft 365 Family for $70 (Walmart)