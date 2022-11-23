Get Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2023 for 62% off during Black Friday

Need to edit photos or video, but don’t want to learn all the ins and outs of Adobe Creative Cloud? You’re in luck. Right now during Black Friday, you can pick up Adobe Photoshop Elements 2023 and Adobe Premier Elements 2023 via Newegg for just $50 each, or $75 as a bundle (after coupon). That’s 50 percent off each or a whopping 62 percent off for the combo.

As a standalone purchase, this software is far friendlier on your wallet—you pay only once, unlike with a Creative Cloud subscription. This discount on the new 2023 edition, which just launched at the end of September, sweetens the appeal further. You’ll pay about the same as earlier deals on the 2022 edition, while getting additional features.

And those features, like animating parts of photos, are what make Adobe’s Elements products so great. They’re easy to learn and use, while simplifying tasks that used to take pros a long time to master. You get tools to make common edits a snap, plus AI assistance that transforms previously heavy work like selecting parts of a photo into a single click of a button. You can also lean on a series of “Guided Edits” that take you step-by-step through work like basic adjustments, visual effects, quick fixes, and more. And web and mobile apps (currently in beta) allow you to take your edits with you, rather than being tied to a specific computer.

Between the all-time low price and the new features, this deal is an slam-dunk if you’ve been wanting to jazz up your photos and videos. Hop on it soon, as it won’t last beyond this weekend.

