Save $500 on PCWorld’s favorite Samsung laptop during Black Friday

We’ve got a awesome laptop deal on tap for you today. Best Buy’s selling the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 for $1,149.99, which is a savings of $500 (!!!). In our review of the 2-in-1, we absolutely loved the outstanding battery life and superb AMOLED touchscreen. We gave it four out of five stars plus an Editor’s Choice award. Talk about high praise, eh?

The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is rocking an Intel Core i7 1260P CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The gorgeous, vivid 15.6-inch AMOLED display has a resolution of 1920×1080 and is touch-enabled. It’s wonderfully luscious for streaming video or general use, and overall performance is peppy. According to our reviewer, “the display is a real selling point—battery life, too.” When we put the Pro 360 through our battery benchmark, the laptop lasted over 14 hours, so you won’t need to sweat if you forget your charger at home. That’s well more than a full work day, for sure.

This is a killer deal, especially for a light, powerful convertible with an AMOLED display. You best scoop it up now before it’s gone forever.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 for $1,149.99 at Best Buy