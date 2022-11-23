Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K, the best media streamer, is $25 for Black Friday

“If you want to buy a streaming player without overthinking it, just get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K.” So proclaims TechHive, PCWorld’s streaming-obsessed sister site, en route to crowning the device as the best media streamer you can buy. Black Friday week is a prime time to hop onboard the bandwagon because Amazon is selling the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for just $25, a full 50 percent off the usual price.

Our reviewer sums up its highlights perfectly: “This $50 streaming dongle feels fast and fluid, and it supports 4K HDR video with both Dolby Vision and HDR10+,” he wrote. “More importantly, it’s a straightforward streaming device full of helpful features, and its improved Wi-Fi receiver helps it get better reception than previous low-cost Roku players.”

Roku’s interface could be more helpful at suggesting new content, and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K only supports wireless connections, so skip it if you need an Ethernet connection. If you can overlook those ultra-minor quibbles, however, this is the stick to buy to add streaming capabilities to any TV—especially at this steep Black Friday discount. This $25 device would also be a massive quality of life upgrade if you own an older streaming stick that struggles to keep pace with your menu navigation. Plus, you can check out Roku’s new Weird Al movie starring Daniel Radcliffe. Don’t miss out!

Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $25 (50% off) at Amazon