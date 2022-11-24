Secure your family with 1Password’s huge 50% Black Friday discount

LastPass may be our current top pick for best password manager, but it’s not the only great service out there. Case in point: 1Password, a quiet favorite of PCWorld staff and alum. Currently for Black Friday, new subscribers can grab a sweet deal on the Families plan: 50% off for the first year after your 14-day trial ends, or $30 out the door. At that price, we’d opt for it over LastPass every time.

1Password’s edge on other excellent password managers is its flexibility—it can easily accommodate large families (or, ah, “families”). Additional users beyond the included six are just another $1 per month, unlike rival plans that hard cap you at a fixed number. You get more robust features than other extra-large plans, too. Speaking of features, 1Password offers an unique one all its own: Travel Mode, which lets you temporarily remove passwords from a device (e.g., your phone) while on the move, then restore them later. It’s a extra layer of protection.

Don’t need a family plan? The individual plan is also 50% off, or $18 for the first year. By the way, you can save money on future renewals, too. Just purchase one of 1Password’s discounted digital gift cards to keep the gravy train rolling. You can’t do that with other password manager deals, so don’t hesitate if this deal appeals.

Get 50% off 1Password Families on 1Password

Get 50% off 1Password on 1Password