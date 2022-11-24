Score this ultra-sharp 1440p HP gaming monitor for $170 ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday is almost upon us, which means we’re seeing a plethora of monitor deals popping up. If you’re on the hunt for an affordable gaming monitor, you’re in luck, as Amazon is selling the HP X27Q gaming monitor for $169.99, which saves you $130. The base can be adjusted and the screen is designed to filter out blue light, which can cause eyes strain and tension headaches. Let’s dive right into the specs, yeah?

This 27-inch HP monitor has a 2560×1440 resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. In other words, you can expect a sharp picture as well as smooth visuals. According to the manufacturer, the monitor has a maximum brightness level of 400 nits, which is pretty darn bright. It’s also packing AMD FreeSync Premium, which lines the monitor’s frame rate up with your GPU’s. This helps reduce any annoying screen tearing issues, which can happen when the monitor and GPU are out of sync.

This is a killer deal. You better act now before it vanishes into the nether.

Get the HP X27q gaming monitor for $169.99 at Amazon