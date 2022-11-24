$500 off: This amazingly portable Asus RTX 3060 laptop is $899 for Black Friday

Black Friday is one day away, but you don’t have to wait until the main event to take advantage of those delectable laptop deals. The Asus ROG Zephyrus is lightweight and powerful, a rare combination in the world of gaming laptops, and it’s currently on sale for $899.99 at Best Buy. That’s a savings of $500. Not only does this laptop weigh three and a half pounds, which is incredibly lightweight for a gaming laptop, but the moonlight white color scheme is also drop-dead gorgeous. Let’s take a gander at what’s going on under the hood, yeah?

The Zephyrus is rocking an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. In other words, this machine should be able to chew through most games on high or ultra graphics without breaking a sweat. The 14-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1080 and a refresh rate of 144Hz, so the picture should be both sharp and buttery smooth. For connectivity options, you’re getting one HDMI, two USB Type-A, and three USB Type-C.

This is an absolute gem of a laptop going for a fantastic Black Friday price, so you best hop on it sooner rather than later. Game on, people.

Get the Asus ROG Zephyrus for $899.99 at Best Buy