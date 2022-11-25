Black Friday showstopper: This 4K Samsung monitor is only $200

Black Friday is here, y’all. There’s no better time to peruse the world wide web for the best deals. If you’re on the prowl for a stunning 4K monitor, you’re in luck. B&H is selling the Samsung LS32AM702UNXZA 4K monitor for $199.99, which saves you $170. This is an absolutely killer deal for a 4K monitor. Let’s dive in.

This 31.5-inch Samsung monitor has a resolution of 3840×2160, a refresh rate of 60Hz, an 8ms response time, and an aspect ratio of 16:9. This pixel-packed display would be an excellent gift for a video or photo editor. It also functions like a smart TV, which means it can run Netflix and Microsoft Office 365 without being connected to a computer. Cool, right?

Act now. Black Friday will be gone before you know it and so will this wonderfully scrumptious deal.

Get the Samsung LS32AM702UNXZA 4K monitor for $199.99 at B&H