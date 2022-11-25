Home / Accessories
Deal

Black Friday showstopper: This 4K Samsung monitor is only $200

This is a real stunner.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
Samsung 4K monitor
Samsung

Black Friday is here, y’all. There’s no better time to peruse the world wide web for the best deals. If you’re on the prowl for a stunning 4K monitor, you’re in luck. B&H is selling the Samsung LS32AM702UNXZA 4K monitor for $199.99, which saves you $170. This is an absolutely killer deal for a 4K monitor. Let’s dive in.

This 31.5-inch Samsung monitor has a resolution of 3840×2160, a refresh rate of 60Hz, an 8ms response time, and an aspect ratio of 16:9. This pixel-packed display would be an excellent gift for a video or photo editor. It also functions like a smart TV, which means it can run Netflix and Microsoft Office 365 without being connected to a computer. Cool, right?

Act now. Black Friday will be gone before you know it and so will this wonderfully scrumptious deal.

Get the Samsung LS32AM702UNXZA 4K monitor for $199.99 at B&H

, Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

Recent stories by Ashley Biancuzzo:

Coupon Codes