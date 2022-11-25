Save $950 on this powerful Gigabyte gaming laptop on Black Friday

Black Friday is here and ready to party. Gamers, if you’re looking for a powerful laptop for those late night sessions, you’re in luck. We’ve got an absolutely stunning deal for you today. Newegg is selling the Gigabyte Aero 5 XE4 for $1,1249.99. That’s a savings of $949, which is ridiculous in the best way possible and one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for a notebook with an RTX 3070 Ti inside. This laptop features powerful specs as well as a gorgeous AMOLED display. You really can’t go wrong here. Let’s get right into it.

The Gigabyte Aero features an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. That’s a powerful configuration for gaming or content creation tasks alike. The 15.6-inch AMOLED display is positively stunning with a resolution of 3840×2160 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. This screen should provide ultra-sharp details as well as a vibrant picture, which is important for photo or video editors. For ports, you’re getting three USB Type-A, one Thunderbolt 4, one mini DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI, one RJ-45, and one headphone/microphone jack.

This is a delicious deal, but we suspect it won’t last very long. Jump on it now before it’s gone!

