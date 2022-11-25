Deal

Save $950 on this powerful Gigabyte gaming laptop on Black Friday

Looking for serious power? We've got you.
Ashley Biancuzzo
Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
Gigabyte Aero
Gigabyte

Black Friday is here and ready to party. Gamers, if you’re looking for a powerful laptop for those late night sessions, you’re in luck. We’ve got an absolutely stunning deal for you today. Newegg is selling the Gigabyte Aero 5 XE4 for $1,1249.99. That’s a savings of $949, which is ridiculous in the best way possible and one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for a notebook with an RTX 3070 Ti inside. This laptop features powerful specs as well as a gorgeous AMOLED display. You really can’t go wrong here. Let’s get right into it.

The Gigabyte Aero features an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. That’s a powerful configuration for gaming or content creation tasks alike. The 15.6-inch AMOLED display is positively stunning with a resolution of 3840×2160 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. This screen should provide ultra-sharp details as well as a vibrant picture, which is important for photo or video editors. For ports, you’re getting three USB Type-A, one Thunderbolt 4, one mini DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI, one RJ-45, and one headphone/microphone jack.

This is a delicious deal, but we suspect it won’t last very long. Jump on it now before it’s gone!

Get the Gigabyte Aero 5 XE4 for $1,249.99 at Newegg

, Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

