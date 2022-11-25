The Fitbit Charge 5 has dropped to $100 this Black Friday

Looking for a new fitness tracking smartwatch to help you get in shape for the new year? The Fitbit Charge 5 is on sale for an all-time low price of only $100 on Amazon right now. That’s 33 percent off the regular price and a stunningly low cost for one of the best smartwatches on the market.

The Charge 5 is one of the top-selling smart watches and fitness trackers on Amazon and for good reason. It tracks everything from your steps to heart rate to sleep patterns and more. It also has built-in GPS so you can ditch your phone while out on a run or bike ride. Fitbit even tricked out the Charge 5 with a posh feeling design made from aluminum, glass, and resin. Additional features include a battery life of up to 7 days, stress level monitoring, and it is capable of monitoring your ECG readings with an app.

Not sure which Fitbit is right for you? Check out our Fitbit comparison guide to find out which Fitbit has the features you need.

Get the Fitbit Charge 5 for $100 at Amazon