Simplify your chores with this $99 Black Friday special on a robot vacuum

Our robot overlords are supposed to rise against us in several years, but until then, we can benefit their cleaning help. And right now, that assistance is cheaper than ever, thanks to a Walmart Black Friday deal on the Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum. You can grab it for an ultra affordable $99, or a whopping 60 percent off.

This basic model handles just vacuuming, unlike much more expensive options that also do mopping. But for the price, this quiet little bot does a lot. It run up to 100 minutes at a time, and will automatically return to its base to recharge. It accepts commands by touch, from the companion smartphone app, or even your voice if you have an Alexa or Google Home compatible device. It even knows how to avoid falling down stairs.

The main “issue” with the eufy 25C is that it performs better on hard surfaces (e.g., wood floors) and as a budget vacuum, its navigation system isn’t as sophisticated. You also have to clean it more frequently.

But for this stupendously low sale price, those are quibbles you could easily forgive. In exchange, you’ll get a friendly assist with light cleaning to keep dust and dirt to minimum in between your deeper cleans. And it’ll never shirk its duties or forget, either. At least, not until it joins a robot uprising.

Get the Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum for $99 at Walmart