This leading VPN is under $60 with this Black Friday weekend doorbuster deal

You know you should be using a VPN, but the market is so saturated that it’s hard to know what is most worth your time. Sometimes, it just comes down to money. Fortunately, one of our notable VPNs is available for a Black Friday Weekend doorbuster price — but only for two days.

That VPN is Windscribe, a leading service that goes beyond just VPN services to offer a desktop app and browser extension that give you a range of security features. At 11:59 PM Pacific on November 27, the price will go back up, but with limited inventory, we might sell out before then!

With the VPN, you can access servers in 70 countries and browse securely on an encrypted network with zero logging. The desktop app adds an elite firewall and proxy gateway, while the browser extension can block ads and improve your overall browsing experience.

We gave Windscribe VPN a 4 out of 5-star rating in the past, and now’s your chance to purchase it at its best price ever. Until November 27, you can get a three-year Windscribe VPN Pro Plan for just $55.20 (reg. $207) with promo code WINDSCRIBE. That’s the b est price you’ll find on the web!

Windscribe VPN Pro Plan: 3-Yr Subscription – $69

Protect Your Privacy

Prices subject to change.