Supercharge your computer with MS Office and five top-rated Windows apps for $60 this Cyber Monday

It’s the best shopping time of the year, and our limited-time Cyber Monday deals are here to help you gear up for a great price! If you want to get more out of your PC, look no further than the Premium Limited Edition Windows Bundle, on sale from now through November 30, for just $59.99 — no coupon necessary.

This six-part bundle includes lifetime subscriptions that are worth more than $1,000 if purchased individually. Here’s what you’ll get:

Microsoft Office Professional 2021

The world’s leading office software, Microsoft Office Professional 2021 comes with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access — everything you need to do your best work. For example, you can create detailed budgets in Excel and stunning presentations in PowerPoint. The new Office leverages a new ribbon interface to make it easier than ever to access all of your tools and customizations in a single place.

Ivacy VPN

Winner of the 2019 BestVPN.com Fastest VPN Award, Ivacy lets you connect to more than 3,500 servers in 100 locations worldwide, protecting you against hackers, spyware, and government surveillance — all while maintaining a strict zero-logging policy. This tool essentially lets you stay anonymous on without experiencing throttling from your ISP.

SplashID Pro

If you care about your online security, you should use a unique password for each account. However, that results in way more passwords than you can possibly keep track of. So, stop writing them down on sticky notes or in your Notes app. Instead, trust SplashID Pro to organize all of your account information and personal data. This intuitive app makes it easy to log into accounts securely without having to remember passwords and helps you safely manage financial information, ID numbers, and much more.

VideoCom Pro

In the world of remote work, we’ve all gotten pretty used to video calls. But we’re not used to making presentations or conveying complex information through video. That’s where VideoCom Pro comes in. This intuitive program helps you mark up and annotate videos to make more compelling presentations, better display information, improve training materials, and much more. This subscription comes with 25GB of cloud storage to easily save and share your videos.

In addition to these apps, you’ll also get Mail Backup X and XSplit VCam.

Supercharge your PC with the Premium Limited Edition Windows Bundle. You can get all six apps for just $59.99 during our Cyber Monday Sale, which runs until November 30.

The Premium Limited Edition Windows Bundle ft. Microsoft Office – $59.99

Supercharge Your PC

Prices subject to change.