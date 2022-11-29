Cyber Monday Extended: Get this refurbished Microsoft Surface Pro 5 for $400

You can do your job pretty much anywhere in the remote working world. But that’s only if you have the right tools for the job. Whether you want to get some work done while in transit, at the airport, or in a coffee shop, the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is an excellent portable workhorse machine.

And if you missed Cyber Monday, you can still get a Surface Pro 5 at a great price. It’s on sale for $399.99 as part of our extended Cyber Monday Sale, which runs until November 30.

This refurbished 2017 model is part tablet and part laptop. One of the lightest and smallest laptops you’ll see, the Surface Pro 5 still features a 7th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB DDR4 memory, and a 256GB SSD for performance that you’d expect from an elite Windows PC. The integrated UHD display also supports 10-point touch input for Windows 10 Pro users who want to use the Surface Pro like a tablet, which is crucial if you find yourself working in cramped spaces while on the go.

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 (Model 1796) Intel Core i5 8GB 256GB Windows Pro – Silver (Refurbished) – $399.99

