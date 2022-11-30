Get best-of-web pricing on this CompTIA training during our extended Cyber Monday Sale

Have you ever wanted to do more in the IT field? You have more opportunities to invest in your professional development when working from home. For example, we’re offering a 13-part CompTIA exam prep bundle for just $49 as part of our extended Cyber Monday Sale, which runs through November 30 — no coupon necessary.

If you want to jumpstart your IT career, this CompTIA training bundle is for you. The massive bundle covers 13 certification exams, giving you the skills needed to pass each exam on your first attempt. All the training comes from iCollege, an official CompTIA partner and an organization trusted by Silicon Valley and Fortune 500 organizations to help employees keep their skills up to date.

From the basics like CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ (FC0-U61) and CompTIA A+ Core to cybersecurity, pen-testing, cloud administration, and more, this bundle will help you train for many CompTIA exams based on where your interest lies. There are nearly 240 hours of lessons in total, and by following these guides, you can set yourself up for beginner to advanced-level roles throughout your career.

Take advantage of our extended Cyber Monday Sale. Until November 30, you can get The Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle for just $49 (reg. $3,887), the best price on the web.

