Take $400 off Dell’s versatile Inspiron 2-in-1 for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday has arrived, which means this is your last chance to scoop up any solid laptop deals. Fortunately, we’ve got a swanky one on tap for you today. Dell’s selling the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop for $849.99, which is a savings of $400. This machine is powerful, lightweight, and versatile. Let’s dive in.

The Inspiron is rocking an Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. That’s plenty of power for surfing the web, streaming video, spreadsheet work, and so on. The 16-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1200, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and a brightness level of 300 nits (according to the manufacturer). That means you can expect a vivid picture.

This is a killer deal. That said, availability is limited. You better act now before it’s gone.

Get the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop for $849.99 at Dell