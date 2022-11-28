This spacious do-it-all HP monitor is just $170 on Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is finally here and ready to party. If you’re on the hunt for an all-around solid monitor, you’re in luck. HP’s selling the HP M27fwa FHD monitor for $169.99, which is a savings of $120. Made of 85% recycled materials, this monitor is eco-friendly as well as fast and bright. Let’s get into it.

This 27-inch HP monitor has a resolution of 1920×1080, a refresh rate of 75Hz, a brightness level of 300 nits (according to the manufacturer), and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. That’s a very well-rounded set of specs, meaning this display will handle everything from gaming to video to productivity with aplomb. This monitor also has AMD FreeSync, which syncs the monitor’s refresh rate with your PC’s GPU to reduce any screen tearing issues when playing games.

This is a great monitor that checks off all the right boxes. Whether you’re looking to game or stream video, the HP M27fwa FHD is a fantastic pick—and on Cyber Monday, it’s going for a fantastic price.

Get the HP M27fwa FHD monitor for $169.99 at HP