This MacBook Pro Cyber Monday deal is so good, even PCWorld recommends it

It’s not every day that Apple knocks $400 off of a MacBook… and yet today is that day.

Amazon is selling the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch for just $3,099, which is 11 percent (or $400 off) the normal $3,499 price. The specs are killer, too: inside is the 10-core Apple M1 Max chip with a 32-core GPU, flanked by a massive 32GB of RAM and a full 1TB SSD. That’s a creator’s dream for a very nice discounted price.

Our sister site Macworld’s review of the 2021 MacBook Pro absolutely adored it. “Fast, with a razor-sharp screen, excellent build quality, and a happy reunion with MagSafe, HDMI,and SD card readers, the 16in. MacBook Pro with M1 Max is a high-ranking professional computer,” the site wrote. The professional-grade laptop does away with the TouchBar, which some considered to be an extraneous distraction. Just don’t mind the notch.

A real plus, however, is Apple’s use of miniLED backlighting, which is a feature that’s being rolled into premium TVs. Local dimming zones enabled by miniLEDs approximate the fantastic contrast enabld by an OLED display — which, of course, is another highlight for the creative Mac audience.

If you want this tremendous MacBook Pro Cyber Monday deal, grab it now. Once the word gets out, it could go fast! And if you’re all-in on Apple, we’re seeing some killer iPad Cyber Monday deals too.

See the Apple MacBook Pro (2021, 16-inch) for $3,099 at Amazon