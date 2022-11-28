The M1 iPad Pro for $300 off is a Cyber Monday steal

Cyber Monday is here, and to end the Black Friday sales sprint with a bang, Best Buy is offering the 5th Gen iPad Pro for $300 off. Grab Apple’s top of the line tablet from last year while it’s at an all-time low price of $899.99.

This premium iPad Pro model comes with everything you’d expect and more, including a speedy 16-core M1 chip, 256GB of storage, a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and a 12 megapixel camera. Not only is that enough processing power to handle all of your productivity tasks, but content creators will find the gorgeous Liquid Retina display a dream to work with—it offers superior colors and contrast and an astounding brightness of 1600 nits.

You aren’t likely to find any better deals than this on Apple products this Cyber Monday and this deal is sure to be popular so make sure you grab it before it sells out.

Get the 5th Gen iPad Pro for $899.99 at BestBuy