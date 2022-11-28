Stocking stuffer alert: Get 20% off Roblox gift cards for Cyber Monday

Chances are, someone in your life plays Roblox—very likely younger gamers having a blast in the platform’s endless player-made games. And if you’re feeling generous, you could expand their horizons with an infusion of Robux, the in-game currency that helps the developers to keep the lights on and lets fans enhance their experiences with customized in-game items and abilities. If you want to help fuel your child’s budding digital pizza empire, right now at Amazon, select digital Roblox gift cards are 20 percent off.

You’ll spend just $20 for $25 in credit, $24 for $30 in credit, or $32 for $40 in credit. You can purchase up to two per amount, meaning that if you need to, you can buy multiples to gift your loved one. Bonus: You also get a free virtual item when you redeem a Roblox gift card. (Hope you like Thanksgiving, because that’s the theme you’ll be working with here.) These cards cannot be used for Roblox Premium, however.

These digital codes arrive almost immediately (within 5 minutes), so if you need a quick gift, you’re easily covered. Not bad as a start to the holiday gift shopping season!

Get 20% off Roblox gift cards at Amazon