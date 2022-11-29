Score this high-end SteelSeries mechanical keyboard for 44% off

If you’re on the hunt for a feature-packed mechanical keyboard, you’re in luck, as we’ve got an awesome deal for you today. Adorama’s currently selling the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL wired mechanical gaming keyboard for just $99.99, which is a savings of $80. Not only is this keyboard made of aircraft grade aluminum alloy, but it also has an OLED smart display. Let’s get right into it.

The Apex Pro TKL’s OmniPoint switches allows you to adjust the actuation point. So, if you like deeper presses, then you can fine tune these switches to do just that. The OLED smart display, which is located at the top right corner of the keyboard, lets you view info from your game or Discord. That means you don’t have to tab out of your gaming session. There’s also dedicated multimedia controls, five on-board profiles, and a magnetic wrist rest. This keyboard is pretty darn luxurious, if I do say so myself.

This is a positively stunning keyboard at an absolutely killer price. Act now.

Get the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL wired mechanical gaming keyboard for $99.99 at Adorama