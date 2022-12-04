Order by December 8 to get this Microsoft Surface Pro in time for Christmas

Microsoft’s Surface series is consistently one of the most efficient and practical machines on the market. For PC users, a Microsoft Surface Pro is a great gift to help them work from anywhere on a convertible device that doubles as a laptop and a tablet. And right now, you can get a refurbished Surface Pro from 2017 for $399.99, guaranteed to arrive by Christmas for 16% off with free shipping.

This laptop has a 12.3″ PixelSense display with 10-point touch support in a thin and light package that makes it one of the most flexible portable machines on the market. Plus, shopping refurbished is a greener option that could save you some cash.

The Surface Pro 5 is powered by a 7th-gen (Kaby Lake) Intel core i5 processor and 8GB of memory. It also offers 256GB of onboard storage, integrated speakers with Dolby audio, and a 5MP front camera for taking video calls on the go. Finally, you’ll receive this Surface Pro with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed, which is specifically designed for business users.

Usually, this Microsoft Surface Pro 5 retails at $479, but you can get it for just $399.99 with free shipping if you order by December 8.

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 (Model 1796) Intel Core i5 8GB 256GB Windows Pro – Silver (Refurbished) – $399.99

Shop Refurbished

Prices subject to change.