Make your own movies with half off this beginner-friendly video editor

If you’re a movie buff or have been drawn to making your own movie magic, rest assured that you don’t need fancy equipment or software to do it. MiniTool MovieMaker is one of the best video editing programs for beginners, thanks to an intuitive interface and a host of simple features to make beautiful videos quickly. Plus, you can get lifetime access to MiniTool’s Ultimate Plan for $49.99 or half off for a limited time.

From social media content to dramatic amateur films, MiniTool MovieMaker gives you templates to create videos quickly, using almost all video and image formats. You’ll have simple tools to add transitions, effects, titles, captions, credits, motions, or even animation elements into your video. The software offers a host of editing features to change the contrast, saturation, brightness, or 3D LUT effect of photos and videos.

With an Ultimate Plan, you’ll get licenses for three computers with all video effects, texts, elements, and more. The subscription also comes with free upgrades for life.

Find out why MiniTool MovieMaker has earned 4.6 stars on Trustpilot and an 8.3 out of 10 on TechUntold. Right now, you can get a perpetual lifetime license to an Ultimate Plan for half off $99 at just $49.99.

MiniTool MovieMaker Ultimate Plan: Perpetual Lifetime License – $49.99

