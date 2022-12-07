Get your team’s projects in order with 93% off Officio.work

Organizing your work helps you finish it faster and frees up time for more critical tasks. So if you’re looking for a top-rated tool that puts project management and task follow-up right in your browser, consider Officio.work. It earned 5 stars on Product Hunt and 4.9 out of 5 on Trustpilot, and lifetime Business Plans are on sale now for $69.

Built for small businesses and teams, Officio works on any modern browser. The lifetime plan provides up to 750MB of storage and employee access for up to 20 team members.

Once set up, Officio helps you coordinate everything about a project. Attendance, PTO, estimates, invoices and payments, expense reports, contracts, payroll, and more are all centralized and accessible. Collaborative management and sharing keep everyone on the same page, and high customization means as your team grows, your project management remains straightforward.

As work diversifies and projects become more complex, good management keeps both on track. An Officio.work Lifetime Business Plan puts a project management toolbox in your browser for $69 or 93% off.

Officio.work Digital Workspace: Lifetime Subscription (Business Plan) – $69

Manage Projects From Your Browser

Prices subject to change.