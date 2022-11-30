This screaming fast Gigabyte gaming laptop is a whopping $1,000 off

If you’re on the hunt for serious graphics power, we’ve got a killer deal for you today. Newegg’s selling the Gigabyte Aorus 15 XE5 for $1,299, which saves you a whopping $1,000. Not only does this laptop have a spacious screen with skinny bezels, but it’s also pretty darn powerful—it’s rare to see a laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti inside going for this cheap. Let’s go ahead and take a peek under the hood.

The Aorus 15 XE15 is packing an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, the aforementioned Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. This machine should be able to chew through AAA games and content creation tasks without breaking stride. The 15.6-inch display has a resolution of 2560×1440 and a refresh rate of 165Hz, a near-ideal complement to the ultra-potent Nvidia GPU.

This is a stunning gaming laptop at a killer price. With a steep discount like that, we don’t expect this deal to last much longer. Act now.

Get the Gigabyte Aorus 15 XE5 for $1,299 at Newegg