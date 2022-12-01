Best monitor deals: Gaming monitors, 4K workstations, and more

When it comes to finding the right monitor deal, there’s a lot to consider. From screen size and resolution to refresh rate and connectivity options, it’s easy to get lost. That’s where the team at PCWorld comes in. Whether you’re on the hunt for a monitor for the home office or a 4K workstation for photo editing, there’s a wide array of options for you to choose from. The monitor deals highlighted below hit a number of different price points as well as screen sizes and resolutions.
Gaming monitor deals
There’s nothing more annoying than playing a competitive game on a monitor that lags. When every second matters, you need something that can keep up with the flow. That’s where gaming monitors come in. Their high refresh rates are designed to make your game look as smooth as possible.
- Lenovo G27-20, 27-inch 1080p display/144Hz refresh rate/1ms response time/AMD FreeSync, $229.99 (17% off at Lenovo)
- Lenovo Legion Y25g-30, 24-inch 1080p display/360Hz refresh rate/1ms response time/Nvidia G-Sync, $499.99 (28% off at Lenovo)
- Lenovo G34w-10, 34-inch 1440p curved display/144Hz refresh rate/1ms response time/AMD FreeSync, $349.99 (30% off at Lenovo)
- Samsung Odyssey G5, 27-inch 1440p display/165Hz refresh rate/1ms response time/FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync), $269.99 (27% off at Best Buy)
The Lenovo Legion Y25g-30’s 360Hz refresh rate is just plain ridiculous, and I mean that in the best way possible. This monitor will surely provide the ultimate gaming experience.
For more options, check out PCWorld’s best gaming monitors roundup.
4K workstation monitor deals
Are you a content creator? If so, you should consider picking up a 4K monitor. These monitors are perfect for video editing thanks to their high resolution displays. They’re also a good pick for movie buffs. There’s nothing quite like watching your favorite flick on a 4K display, where the details are ultra-sharp.
- ThinkVision P32p-20, 31.5-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/16:9 aspect ratio/4ms response time, $499 (51% off at Lenovo)
- Dell 32, 31.5-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/16:9 aspect ratio/5ms response time, $759.99 (20% off at Dell)
- Dell S2722QC, 27-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/4ms response time, $279.99 (35% off at Best Buy)
- Samsung LS32AM702UNXZA, 31.5-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/8ms response time, $199.99 (50% off at B&H)
The ThinkVision P32p-20 is a solid deal because of its resolution, screen size, and response time. In other words, you’re getting the best bang for your buck.
For more options, check out PCWorld’s best 4K monitors roundup.
FAQ
Which retailers offer good monitor deals?
Online retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have good discounts, that’s for sure. However, we’d recommend widening your net and buying directly from the manufacturers. Lenovo, for example, is currently having a Cyber Week sale. You can pick up a monitor or laptop for up to 78% off, which is nothing to sneeze at. Dell’s offering a similar sale in which you can save up to 60% and get free shipping.
What should I look for in a good gaming monitor?
When it comes to gaming monitors, refresh rate is important. The refresh rate is how fast a monitor can pull up an image on screen. The faster the fresh rate, the smoother your game will look. For competitive first-person shooters, where every second counts, we’d recommend 144Hz as the minimum rate. Anything higher is good enough for the eSports realm.
Resolution is another important feature to consider. Much like the refresh rate, the higher the number, the better. The resolution has a direct impact on image and video quality. 1080p is the best resolution for 24 inch monitors. For 27 inch monitors, 1440p is ideal.
Response time is a big one, too. Response time is how long it takes for a pixel to change color. A monitor with a 1ms (millisecond) response time, for example, is going to be faster than a monitor with a 5ms response time. This directly impacts how a monitor handles motion.
What about the size? Well, it depends on the distance from the screen. 24 inches is a good option if you’re about three feet from the screen, as it’s small enough to see everything without having to move your head around. 27 inches is better if you’re further than three feet away from the screen.
What should I look for in a good workstation monitor?
4K monitors produce ultra-sharp sharp images and video, so bigger is better in this case. In order to see all those tiny details, we’d suggest springing for a 31 inch monitor (at the very least). You need room for all those delicious pixels. That’s why 4K monitors are perfect for photo or video editors. Watching movies on these monitors is a delightful experience as well.
What size monitor should I buy?
In terms of monitor size, 27-inches is the most common. That’s a good size for a home office. For gaming monitors, 24 or 27 inches is best. You don’t want to be swinging your head around too much in the middle of a fast-paced match. Plus, a larger screen may cause eye strain if you’re sitting too close so it’s better to go smaller. For 4K monitors, go with a 31 inch. 4K resolution brings next-level visuals, so you definitely want to go bigger.