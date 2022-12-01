Score this fast Logitech wireless gaming mouse for $45

When it comes to PC gaming, a good mouse can really make or break the experience. It needs to be fast, customizable, and comfortable to use. If you’ve been shopping around for a solid gaming mouse, you’re in luck, as we’ve got an excellent deal for you today. GameStop’s selling the Logitech PRO wireless gaming mouse for $44.99, which saves you $85. Let’s jump right into the details.

The Logitech PRO has a maximum DPI of 25,600, four to eight programmable buttons, and an ambidextrous design. It weighs only 80 grams, which really ups the maneuverability factor. According to the manufacturer, if you switch off the lighting, this mouse can last for up to 60 hours on a single charge. If those numbers ring true, that’s pretty darn impressive.

This is an awesome deal. You better swoop in now before it’s gone.

Get the Logitech PRO wireless gaming mouse for $44.99 at GameStop