Bundle up your cold controller in a tiny, adorable Xbox hoodie

Microsoft is selling official Xbox hoodies for your game controller, and it's just as cute and stupid as it sounds
By Michael Crider
Staff Writer, PCWorld
Xbox controller hoodie
Microsoft

The history of gaming is littered with ridiculous accessories and add-ons. The Powerglove comes to mind, as does the Xbox Kinect. But the latest gaming accessory from Microsoft might just be the cutest little thing I’ve ever seen precariously and superfluously stuck onto a gaming gadget: a hoodie for your controller.

The Xbox Mini Controller Hoodie is exactly what it sounds like, a tiny little jacket to keep your controller warm. According to the Xbox store — yes, this is an official Microsoft product! — it’s made of 100% polyester and comes complete with a teeny-tiny zipper and hood.

Xbox controller hoodie, white and black

Microsoft

Functionally, I suppose you could argue that the hood acts as an entry point for a charging cable. But who are we kidding? It’s just freakin’ adorable. The style-conscious can buy it in white or black to match or complement your controller color. I’m partial to the Xbox green lining on the black one, but the faux-camo pattern on the white does have a certain charm.

A tiny windbreaker for your controller costs just $24.99, about half the price of the controller itself. And, before you scoff, someone’s definitely buying these things because the initial batch is already sold out. Place an order today and it’ll be delivered in late February. Presumably they’ll work on your PlayStation or Switch controller too, but you know how unreliable cross-brand sizing can be.

Staff Writer

Michael is a former graphic designer who's been building and tweaking desktop computers for longer than he cares to admit. His interests include folk music, football, science fiction, and salsa verde, in no particular order.

