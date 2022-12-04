Best Chromebook deals: Top picks from budget to midrange and more

Whether you need a new computer for school or as an inexpensive device for the family to use, Chromebooks are a great option for those looking to save money on a productivity machine. Chromebooks are capable of handling most every productivity task a Windows of MacOS laptop can do, but they are often more affordable and boast really long battery life.

For more information on Chromebooks, check out our list of the best Chromebooks to help you make the right decision, or our laptops versus Chromebooks explainer to help you understand the finer points between the machines. Additionally, if you’re considering a laptop instead, be sure to check out our best laptop deals, updated daily.

Note: Tech deals come and go quickly, so it’s possible some of these computer discounts will have expired before this article’s next update.

Best budget Chromebook deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 3, MediaTek MT8183/4GB RAM/64GB SSD/14-inch 768p display, $99.00 (57% off at Walmart)

Asus 14-inch Chromebook, Intel Core m3-8100Y/4GB RAM/64GB SSD/14-inch 1080p display, $119.00 (64% off at Best Buy)

Acer Chromebook 512, Celeron N4020/4GB RAM/32GB SSD/12-inch 912p display, $114.00 (43% off at Amazon)

Best midrange Chromebook deals

In the budget category, the $119 Asus 14-inch Chromebook is a great value with a 1080p screen, 4GB of RAM, and a decently fast processor. Don’t worry too much about SSD storage space as Chromebooks are so cloud-focused that it shouldn’t be a deciding factor.

In the midrange category, the Flex 5i will offer more performance than the Flip C433, but it won’t be too much and the $80 back in your pocket is hard to pass up. We generally consider a Core m3 to be more powerful than a Celeron N4020, which is more powerful than the MediaTek MT8183, though not by that much. A laptop-class processor like at Core i3 or a Ryzen 3 will top all of those, easily.

If you have a bit more money to spend than the HP Chromebook x2 with its 1440p display comes with the best screen on offer right now, but it’s also the smallest so you will need to decide if quality or size are more important.