Nab this powerful Lenovo ThinkPad laptop for 49% off

Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
If you’re looking for a serious productivity laptop, you’re in luck, as we’ve got a killer deal for you today. Lenovo’s selling the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 for $1,203.10, which is a savings of $1,195.09. Not only does this laptop have powerful hardware and a bright screen, but it’s also lightweight. Let’s dive right in.

The ThinkPad X1 is packing an Intel Core i5-1240P CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s powerful enough for spreadsheet work, Word processing, watching Netflix, checking e-mail, and so on. The 14-inch display has a 1920×1200 resolution and narrow bezels. According to Lenovo, the display measures up to 400 nits of brightness. If that number rings true, then you can expect a bright and vivid display. There’s also a fingerprint scanner for additional security, which is great if you plan on storing any sensitive files.

This is a killer deal. Don’t miss out.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

