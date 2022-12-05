Nab this powerful Lenovo ThinkPad laptop for 49% off

If you’re looking for a serious productivity laptop, you’re in luck, as we’ve got a killer deal for you today. Lenovo’s selling the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 for $1,203.10, which is a savings of $1,195.09. Not only does this laptop have powerful hardware and a bright screen, but it’s also lightweight. Let’s dive right in.

The ThinkPad X1 is packing an Intel Core i5-1240P CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s powerful enough for spreadsheet work, Word processing, watching Netflix, checking e-mail, and so on. The 14-inch display has a 1920×1200 resolution and narrow bezels. According to Lenovo, the display measures up to 400 nits of brightness. If that number rings true, then you can expect a bright and vivid display. There’s also a fingerprint scanner for additional security, which is great if you plan on storing any sensitive files.

This is a killer deal. Don’t miss out.

Get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 for $1,203.10 at Lenovo