This Logitech wireless gaming mouse is fast, lightweight, and only $30

If you’re on the hunt for a responsive gaming mouse, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve got a killer deal for you today. Amazon’s selling the Logitech G305 wireless gaming mouse for $34.99, which is a savings of $15. If you add the on-page coupon, you’ll save an additional $6.50 at checkout. This peripheral is featherlight at 99 grams and it boasts impressive battery life. Let’s get into it.

The Logitech G305 mouse has an ultra-responsive maximum DPI sensitivity of 12,000, six programmable buttons, and on-board memory. According to Logitech, this mouse can last up to 250 hours on a single AA battery. If that number rings true, then that’s pretty darn impressive. It also has build-in storage for an included USB wireless receiver.

You really can’t beat the price here. You better jump on it before it’s gone.

Get the Logitech G305 wireless gaming mouse for $34.99 at Amazon