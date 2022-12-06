Home / Accessories
This Logitech wireless gaming mouse is fast, lightweight, and only $30

It's time to upgrade your gaming setup.
Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
Logitech G305 wireless gaming mouse
If you’re on the hunt for a responsive gaming mouse, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve got a killer deal for you today. Amazon’s selling the Logitech G305 wireless gaming mouse for $34.99, which is a savings of $15. If you add the on-page coupon, you’ll save an additional $6.50 at checkout. This peripheral is featherlight at 99 grams and it boasts impressive battery life. Let’s get into it.

The Logitech G305 mouse has an ultra-responsive maximum DPI sensitivity of 12,000, six programmable buttons, and on-board memory. According to Logitech, this mouse can last up to 250 hours on a single AA battery. If that number rings true, then that’s pretty darn impressive. It also has build-in storage for an included USB wireless receiver.

You really can’t beat the price here. You better jump on it before it’s gone.

Get the Logitech G305 wireless gaming mouse for $34.99 at Amazon

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

