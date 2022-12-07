You never see an RTX 3070 laptop this cheap, but the deal ends tonight

If you’re on the hunt for some serious graphics power, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve got a killer deal on tap for you today. Newegg’s currently selling the Gigabyte Aorus 5 SE4 gaming laptop for $1,039, which saves you a whopping $460. You almost never see gaming laptops with a potent RTX 3070 inside going for this cheap–in the $1,000 price range, you’re virtually always shopping for an RTX 3060-powered model, which is a substantially weaker GPU. Better yet, not only is this laptop packing powerful hardware, but it also has a decent collection of ports.

The Gigabyte Aorus 5 SE4 comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. This laptop will chew through most games on max settings as well as resource-intensive tasks. The 15.6-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1080 and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The bezels are also quite narrow, which means you’re getting a good amount of screen. For connectivity options, it has three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, one Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C), one mini DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI, one RJ-45, and one headphone/microphone combo jack.

This is an awesome laptop at a killer price. However, as of this writing, this deal will end in 18 hours. You better swoop in now before it’s gone.

