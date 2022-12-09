Master building WordPress sites with 44% off this training series

You can have the best software and design for your site, but you still need to build it first. The WP101 WordPress Tutorial for Beginners is top-rated by WordPress users and shows you how to use the tool to create an impressive site with zero experience.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 on WordPress and 4.2 stars on Boostrapps, this tutorial series by WP101 features 11 complete courses divided into 200 clear, concise videos for easy study and review. This company has created WordPress guides since 2008 and has helped over three million students build their own websites using the platform.

As you learn, you can use the free sandbox to experiment in, and if you have questions, a members-only help forum lets you tap into both the experience of experts and the knowledge of your fellow students.

Everyone should know the basics of web design, whether they’re looking for a web dev career or just want to understand what goes into the company site. This WP101 WordPress Tutorial for Beginners with lifetime access shows you how it’s done for $49 or 44% off.

WP101 WordPress Tutorial for Beginners: Lifetime Access – $49

Learn to Build a Website

Prices subject to change.