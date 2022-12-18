Home / Software
DealPost

Want to be more productive in 2023? These experts can show you how in five hours.

By DealPost Team
The 2023 New Year Productivity Bundle
StackCommerce

We’re all looking for ways to improve productivity, from making to-do lists to leveraging digital tools to help us work smarter. But sometimes, you just have to learn and hone better habits, something this four-part productivity training can help you achieve.

This bundle includes four courses designed to help you unlock a more productive self this coming year. You’ll learn the art of organization, understand how to delegate work effectively, build to-do lists, engage in digital minimalism, and adjust your mindset to become more organized. In addition, there’s a course providing a 7-step plan to improve your focus and concentration and a deep dive into goal-setting and smart planning strategies.

These lessons are provided by experts such as e-commerce entrepreneur Bryan Guerra and Miles Toole, author of the Personal Productivity course series. Before you know it, you’ll be ready to take 2023 head-on and make it your most productive year yet.

Give your productivity a boost this coming year. For a limited time, you can get the 2023 New Year Productivity Bundle for just $25 or less than $7 per course.

 

Prices subject to change.

