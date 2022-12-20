Manage your cloud storage drives from your File Explorer with CloudMounter

These days, we have more data than we know what to do with. So, naturally, we utilize cloud storage services to keep our devices freed up and running smoothly. But juggling multiple cloud storage services can get confusing quickly when you can’t remember where you put something. Solve that issue with CloudMounter, a cloud storage drive mounting tool.

CloudMounter is a Windows software that gives you centralized access to your cloud storage accounts. You can mount your Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and Amazon S3 accounts as local disks, letting you work with cloud files just like you would with ones on your computer. However, unlike most storage providers, CloudMounter doesn’t sync your online files with your computer, allowing you to save drive space while still accessing your files securely and quickly.

Discover why CloudMounter was an SIAA CODiE Awards Best Cloud Management Solution 2017 Nominee. For a limited time, you can get a CloudMounter Personal Lifetime License for just $19.99, down from $44.

