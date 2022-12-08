Get this featherlight Razer Viper gaming mouse and charging dock for only $60

If you intend to upgrade your gaming gear, you should definitely check out this mouse/charging dock combo we’ve got on tap for you today. Best Buy’s selling the Razer Viper wireless gaming mouse and charging dock for $59.99, which is a savings of $90. The mouse itself weighs only 74 grams, which is pretty lightweight. The mercury white color scheme is on point, too. However, let’s address the most important question of the hour: How does it perform? Well, let’s dive in.

The Razer Viper wireless gaming mouse has eight programmable buttons, a maximum sensitivity of 20,000 DPI, and colorful RGB lighting. 20,000 DPI is extremely fast and responsive, which is great for competitive gamers. That said, if you’re new to gaming mice, take some time to work up to the maximum DPI. The mouse also has an ambidextrous design and a claw grip/fingertip grip mouse grip style. The included charging dock really ups the value of this particular deal. You’re getting the best bang for your buck here.

